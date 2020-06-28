Public conversation on police behavior toward people of color begins Tuesday

Police Capt. Rob Cipolla was among a number of Wilton officers escorting a crowd of nearly 200 along Route 7 as they marched to protest police brutality on Jne 2. Wilton police Chief John Lynch is expected to join chiefs from Weston, Westport, Darien, New Canaan and Norwalk in an electronic town-hall-style meeting on police interactions with people of color.

WILTON — A virtual town-hall-style meeting — A Community for Peace and Unity — will take place Tuesday, June 30, from 7 to 9 p.m. via Zoom.

The event is billed as “an open dialogue” between the community, the state’s attorney’s office and police chiefs from area towns “to voice concerns and ask those pressing questions necessary to begin to change police interactions with people of color.”

A flyer promoting the event says “Together, we must move from the seat of indifference and silence to stand up and speak out against systemic racism and injustice wherever it lives.”

The public access link to join the meeting is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84633293200.

This event follows a June 4 meeting among members of the police chiefs of Wilton, Weston, Westport, Darien, New Canaan and Norwalk and representatives of the state’s Attorney Office and the Norwalk NAACP Branch Taskforce for Peace.

The meeting, according to a statement signed by the participants, was “to affirm our relationship and to assess community needs as peaceful protests ensue in the wake of past and present racially motivated bias and murder. Collectively, we outlined a common perspective and reviewed best practices in order to support the communities’ right to express outrage, fear and the need for change while maintaining a safe environment for expression. Like so many other communities across the nation, we have been deeply saddened and outraged by the senseless killing of George Floyd and other black lives at the hands of police officers, those of whom society expects to uphold the law and safety of all.”

Tuesday’s event is the first in what was promised as an ongoing collaboration “to develop positive police interactions and enhance our relationships with people of color.