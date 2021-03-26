Protests continue over closure of Los Angeles homeless camp March 26, 2021 Updated: March 26, 2021 11:14 a.m.
A homeless activist makes a peace sign gesture over a fence, as Los Angeles City sanitation workers move inside the closed perimeter of Echo Park Lake in Los Angeles, Thursday, March 25, 2021. A newly installed fence surrounded the park Thursday after a late-night confrontation between police and vocal demonstrators who oppose the city's effort to remove a large homeless encampment and perform extensive repairs of the site. People who were already in tents at Echo Park Lake were allowed to remain overnight but were given 24-hour notice to leave, Police Chief Michel Moore said in a social media post.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police detained protesters and members of the news media in a second night of confrontation over removal of a large homeless encampment that overtook a city park.
A Los Angeles Police Department statement said an unlawful assembly was declared Thursday night near Echo Park Lake when “several instigators” disrupted peaceful activity by using strobe lights against the officers.