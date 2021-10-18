Protestors disrupt flame lighting for Beijing Winter Games NICHOLAS PAPHITIS and THANASSIS STAVRAKIS, Associated Press Oct. 18, 2021 Updated: Oct. 18, 2021 11:20 a.m.
1 of30 Protesters displaying a Tibetan flag and a banner reading "No genocide games" enter the grounds during the lighting of the Olympic flame at Ancient Olympia site, birthplace of the ancient Olympics in southwestern Greece, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. The flame will be transported by torch relay to Beijing, China, which will host the Feb. 4-20, 2022 Winter Olympics. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of30 A police officer tries to stop protesters displaying a Tibetan flag and a banner reading "No genocide games" during the lighting of the Olympic flame at Ancient Olympia site, birthplace of the ancient Olympics in southwestern Greece, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. The flame will be transported by torch relay to Beijing, China, which will host the Feb. 4-20, 2022 Winter Olympics. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Show More Show Less 3 of30
4 of30 Police officers detain protesters displaying a Tibetan flag and a banner disrupting the lighting of the Olympic flame at Ancient Olympia site, birthplace of the ancient Olympics in southwestern Greece, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. The flame will be transported by torch relay to Beijing, China, which will host the Feb. 4-20, 2022 Winter Olympics. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Show More Show Less
ANCIENT OLYMPIA. Greece (AP) — Three activists protesting human rights abuses in China sneaked into the archaeological site where the flame lighting ceremony for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics was being held Monday and ran toward the newly lit torch holding a Tibetan flag and a banner that read “No genocide games.”
The protesters managed to enter the grounds and attempted to reach the Temple of Hera, where the ceremony was being held. They were thrown to the ground by police and detained.
Written By
NICHOLAS PAPHITIS and THANASSIS STAVRAKIS