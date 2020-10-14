Prospective cub scouts invited to open house in Wilton

Wilton cub scouts participated in the American Legion Flag Retirement Ceremony last year. Children interested in joining cub scouts may attend an open house with their families on Oct. 17.

WILTON — Boys and girls who are interested in becoming cub scouts are invited with their families to a “joiner open house” on Saturday, Oct. 17, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road.

Cub scouts are boys and girls in kindergarten through through fifth grade. They are divided by age into dens:

Bobcat - kindergarten.

Tiger - first grade.

Wolf - second grade.

Bear - third grade.

Webelo and Arrow of Light.

Dens meet once a month, either in person or virtually. Additionally, there is a monthly pack meeting. Throughout the year, the scouts participate in various community service, life skill and outdoor skills lessons, and entertaining group activities.

Also on Saturday, the Wilton Kiwanis Club will be selling pumpkins at the historical society and there will be pumpkin-decorating sessions. Pumpkin decorating requires registration. Visit wiltonhistoricalsociety.org for more information.