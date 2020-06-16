Prospective LSU student won't be enrolled after racial slur

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A student who was seen in a video using a racial slur and had also planned to attend Louisiana State University will not be enrolled in the school this fall.

The university in Baton Rouge gave the update by replying to several tweets Monday night. The one-sentence statement did not say whether the student withdrew from the school or if the school denied admission.

The school did not plan to comment further, LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard told The Advocate.

The video showed the once-incoming freshman saying a racial slur used against African Americans.

LSU faced backlash for its initial response to the video shared by actress and activist Skai Jackson. The school had said it was limited in how it could take action on free speech, but later apologized and vowed meet with black student leaders and investigate.

In the following days, the school agreed to change the name of a campus library named after a former president who advocated for segregation. The decision must be approved by the LSU Board of Supervisors, which is expected to meet June 19.