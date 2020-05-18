Prosecutors: Man used plastic bag to suffocate father

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man authorities say suffocated his father with a plastic bag and intended to bury the body in the backyard of the home they shared was held without bail at his arraignment Monday.

A not guilty plea to a charge of murder was entered on behalf of William Walling Jr., 37, at his arraignment via teleconference in Quincy District Court.

His father, William Walling Sr., 61, was found dead by relatives in their Weymouth home on Saturday with a knotted plastic bag over his head, according to prosecutors.

The father was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found a wheel barrow, a hole in the backyard and a receipt from a home improvement store for saws and a 40-pound bag of lye, a corrosive chemical, prosecutors said.

The younger man's lawyer, Earl Howard, said none of the evidence indicates that his client killed his father. Walling Jr. is due in court again on July 8.