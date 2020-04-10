Prosecutors: Man fatally stabbed ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend

SEATTLE (AP) — A 39-year-old man was charged Thursday with second-degree murder, accused of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend in a Kent parking lot, according to King County prosecutors.

Vitaliy Khrol was arrested early Tuesday behind an auto parts store across from the U.S. Bank parking lot where he attacked and killed 30-year-old Richard Hamilton, charging papers say. Khrol remains jailed in lieu of $2 million bail, The Seattle Times reported. It wasn’t immediately known if Khrol has a lawyer to comment for him.

Hamilton was stabbed multiple times just after 9 p.m. Monday in front of several witnesses, including his girlfriend, the charges say. Hamilton had a wound to his buttocks and at least two puncture wounds to the left side of his chest. As officers and medics attempted to save him, Hamilton lost consciousness and died at the scene.

“The defendant attacked the victim in full view of these witnesses, clearly not concerned about his actions. The defendant told detectives that he had previously attempted to assault the victim and threatened to ‘break him’ the next time he saw him,” Senior Deputy Prosecutor John Castleton wrote of Khrol in charging papers, noting Khrol is a daily meth user.