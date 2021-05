CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Linn County Attorney Jerry Vander Sanden has cleared of wrongdoing a Cedar Rapids police officer who earlier this year fatally shot a man suspected of stabbing a woman to death.

The prosecutor’s office found Officer Kyzer Moore was justified in shooting Arnell States, 39, of Cedar Rapids, on Feb. 20 as States ran from a hotel where two women had been attacked, KWWL reported Wednesday.