Prosecutor: No charges in shooting of pedestrian by deputy

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — An off-duty sheriff's deputy won't face charges for the fatal shooting of a Black pedestrian on a busy road earlier this year, a North Carolina prosecutor announced Thursday, saying the deputy had reason to fear bodily harm and to defend himself.
The North Carolina Conference of District Attorneys reviewed the shooting death of Jason Walker on Jan. 8 after the local district attorney recused himself from the case. In a letter Thursday, conference executive director Kimberly Overton Spahos wrote that it will not pursue charges against Jeffrey Hash, who was off duty from his job at the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office at the time of the shooting.