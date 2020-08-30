Prosecutor: NJ man pleads in beating death of mother

EDGEWATER PARK, N.J. (AP) — Prosecutors say a New Jersey man has pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in the beating death of his mother, whose body was found in the parking lot of the pizza shop where he worked as a deliveryman.

Burlington County prosecutors say 54-year-old Brian Templeton entered the plea Thursday in exchange for a recommendation of a 25-year prison term.

Authorities said a worker at the Courtyard Apartments complex in Edgewater Park contacted police in November and asked them to check on 77-year-old Doris Templeton, who hadn't been seen in more than two weeks. Her body was found at the shop in Willingboro.

An autopsy determined that Doris Templeton died from blunt force trauma to the head. Prosecutors said they believed she was killed in her apartment on or about Oct. 24, and the defendant then put her body in a chest and into his car, which was found Nov. 12 in the shop's parking lot.

Prosecutor say Brian Templeton is scheduled for sentencing Oct. 23. Under the terms of his plea agreement, he will not be eligible for parole for more than 21 years, prosecutors said.