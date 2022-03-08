Prosecutor: Kansas high school shooter used 'ghost gun'

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — The 18-year-old suspect in a shooting at a Kansas high school that left two adults and the student wounded used a “ghost gun” that is untraceable, a prosecutor said.
Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said the gun used by Jaylon Desean Elmore during the shooting Friday at Olathe East High School was obtained either through a kit found on the internet or constructed with various parts. Such guns do not have serial numbers and are untraceable, The Kansas City Star reported.