Proposals would dam Little Colorado River for hydropower

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A Colorado River tributary in northeastern Arizona is being eyed for power generation.

A newly formed Phoenix company wants to put up dams on the Little Colorado River. Pumped Hydro Storage, LLC. recently received preliminary permits from the federal government to study sites on the Navajo Nation.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez says the Navajo Nation would need to consider the impacts of the proposals on water, the economy and the environment before deciding whether to support them.

Environmental groups have vowed to fight the dams over concerns about sacred sites, an endangered fish and the serenity of the region.

The hydropower industry says there's renewed interest in pumped storage facilities to supplement the energy grid when the sun goes down and the wind isn't blowing.