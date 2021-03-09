Proposal would make it criminal to keep spacecraft parts HOPE DEAN of Fresh Take Florida news service, Fresh Take Florida, a news service of the University of Florida March 9, 2021 Updated: March 9, 2021 3:58 p.m.
TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Lawmakers in Florida, where private firm SpaceX is increasingly launching missions to outer space, are considering a bill to add criminal penalties for anyone who finds a spacecraft or parts of one and tries to keep it.
The proposals would require anyone in Florida who finds a spacecraft or reasonably identifiable parts to notify law enforcement officers. They also would require police or sheriff’s deputies to try to find the object’s rightful owner.
