Proposal would let recall targets see who signed petition

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California politicians facing recalls would be allowed to see the names of people who sign the petitions to oust them under legislation that cleared its first committee Monday.
If passed, it would take effect next year, meaning it would not apply to the expected recall election against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. But leaders of that effort showed up at the Capitol in opposition to the proposal, saying it would discourage people from signing future petitions for fear of retaliation.