Prominent DC lawyer acquitted in foreign lobbying case

Greg Craig, former White House counsel to former President Barack Obama, walks into a federal courthouse for his trial, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Washington. Greg Craig, former White House counsel to former President Barack Obama, walks into a federal courthouse for his trial, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Washington. Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Prominent DC lawyer acquitted in foreign lobbying case 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — A prominent Washington, D.C., attorney who served in the Obama White House has been found not guilty of lying to the Justice Department about work he did for the government of Ukraine.

The jury in the trial of Greg Craig deliberated for about four hours before reaching its verdict.

Prosecutors said Craig gave Justice Department lawyers false information about his work in order to avoid having to register with the government as a foreign agent. Craig testified that he never lied.

The case was an offshoot of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation and part of a broader Justice Department crackdown on unregistered lobbying in the U.S. on behalf of foreign governments.

Craig was a White House counsel in the Obama administration.