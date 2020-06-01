Program helps businesses procure masks; zoo plans reopening

BOSTON (AP) — A new program has been launched to help small businesses in the Merrimack Valley get a hold of masks and other protective equipment they'll need as they reopen and follow new rules to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Greater Lawrence PPP Procurement Program addresses the logistical burden of finding and securing high-demand products, especially in smaller quantities, The Eagle-Tribune reported Sunday.

Hundreds of businesses have already received a month’s worth of masks along with a visit from a local inspector to explain new regulations.

Money to support the effort has been provided by the Merrimack Valley Business Resiliency and Recovery Fund, said Derek Mitchell, executive director of the Lawrence Partnership, one of the organizations coordinating the effort.

___

ZOO BY APPOINTMENT

The Buttonwood Park Zoo in New Bedford is planning to reopen to the general public on Wednesday, but visitors will have to make a reservation.

“We’ve been doing a ton of work to modify the zoo grounds and try to make this as normal as possible,” Director Keith Lovett told The Standard-Times.

The number of people allowed into the zoo will be limited to make it easier to adhere to social distancing guidelines, Lovett said.

Visitors will also be required to wear face coverings.