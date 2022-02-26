Program aims to prepare actors for theater productions

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Randy West has implemented an ambitious series of changes since taking over as supervisor of the Farmington Civic Center in the summer of 2019, namely the booking of dozens of musical, theatrical and comedy acts and the launch of a professional musical theater company designed to serve as a regional attraction.
Those elements have been slowed down, but not sidetracked, by the COVID-19 pandemic, which left the Civic Center shuttered for a year and four months. Last year, as soon as he got the green light from city officials, West began scheduling nationally touring shows again and got his musical theater troupe back on its feet.