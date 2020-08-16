Pro-Postal Service message found in Seattle after protest

SEATTLE (AP) — A message in support of the U.S. Postal Service was found scrawled on a UPS store in a Seattle that's been the epicenter of recent racial injustice protests.

The graffiti on the store’s front doors read “Support the USPS” and comes amid concern that mail-in ballots might not arrive on time for the November election as costs are cut at the agency, The Seattle Times reported. President Donald Trump has worried that mail-in voting could cost him the race.

But a Seattle UPS employee said targeting their family-owned franchise isn’t the way to support the Postal Service. The man who gave only his last name, Gurung, said they take USPS packages and ship for the agency.

Two windows were also found broken at the UPS store and another at a T-Mobile store after about 100 protesters walked Friday through the Capitol Hill neighborhood, the epicenter of recent racial injustice protests.

Detectives are also investigating a small fire that broke out inside one of the businesses.

Three people have been arrested. No injuries were reported.