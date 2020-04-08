Prizes offered for walking trails in Wilton

WILTON — To encourage social distancing and discourage foot traffic along the popular Norwalk River Valley Trail, town officials have created the Explore Wilton Walking Trails program, which is offering prizes.

A notice on the town’s website says the goal is to encourage residents to discover other ways to be in the fresh air in a healthy, socially responsible way.

“We are hopeful this program will introduce you to new walking trails and help others learn about the trails in a fun way with each entry eligible to win gift cards from Wilton restaurants and businesses,” the notice says.

Program details

Step 1. Visit and explore at least 10 of Wilton’s open space parks.

Step 2. Complete a Walking Log Form on the Conservation Commission page on the town’s website, wiltonct.org. This does not include the NRVT due to overcrowding on this trail.

Step 3. Create a short video (30 seconds max) telling about your experience. Share footage of you on the trails, show how you practice social distancing while hiking — be creative and have fun.

Step 4. Like and follow @wiltonconservationcommission on both Facebook and Instagram, and accept Follow-back and Friend requests.

Step 5. Post and share your video to Facebook or Instagram and tag @wiltonconservationcommission and add #wiltonconservationcommission to your comment.

By tagging @wiltonconservationcommission in your post, participants give the town permission to re-post to these social media accounts and the town website.

The deadline is May 8. Winners will be announced shortly thereafter on Facebook, Instagram and the town’s website.

Before venturing out onto a walking trail, participants are reminded to:

Check the trail map online or posted at trail site kiosks;

Practice social distancing while hiking;

Wear tick repellent.

Questions may be emailed to Zen Herter of the Environmental Affairs Department at zen.herter@wiltonct.org.

Wilton open space parks

Ambler Farm

Belknap Preserve

Bradley Park

Cherry Lane Park (Dogs on leash only)

Grassi Property

Gregg Preserve

Harrison Smith Preserve

Honey Hill Nature Preserve

Horseshoe Park

Marble/Van Haelwyn-RichardsPreserve

Norwalk River Parks and Fields

Olmstead Hill Farm Fields

Quarry Head State Park

Sackett Preserve

Schenck’s Island (Dogs on leash only)

Spencer-Rice Preserve

Stonebridge Wild Fowl Sanctuary

Town Forest (Dogs on leash only)

Vista Road Property

Weir Farm

Weir Preserve

Wild Duck Reserve

Woodcock Nature Center