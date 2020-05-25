Pritzker issues rules as Illinois prepares for reopening

CHICAGO (AP) — Barbers and their customers will have to wear face masks. Restaurants will be able to serve diners outdoors only, with parties no larger than six people, spaced apart. And youth sports may hold practices and drills for 10 or fewer people, as long as the water fountains are shut off and other rules followed.

With coronavirus-related restrictions set to be loosened this week in almost all of Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Sunday released his most detailed guidelines yet for businesses and organizations planning to reopen. The Democrat's administration also issued a toolkit for businesses, with posters, signage and checklists to help businesses implement the new safety guidelines.

Pritzker's stay-at-home order, issued in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to be eased on May 29 for all of the state except Chicago, which is following its own timeline.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has said Chicago restaurants won't be able to reopen with the rest of the state because the city isn't achieving metrics in her plan for gradually loosening restrictions. Lightfoot is hopeful that can happen in early June.

Critics argue Pritzker’s restrictions have been too tough and too broadly applied, causing economic damage in parts of the state not as hard hit by the pandemic. Pritzker said Sunday that the reopening, known as “phase three” of his Restore Illinois plan, will bring about 700,000 people in Illinois back to the workplace.