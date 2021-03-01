Prince Philip moved to specialized London heart hospital DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press March 1, 2021 Updated: March 1, 2021 2:54 p.m.
LONDON (AP) — Prince Philip was transferred Monday to a specialized London heart hospital to undergo testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition as he continues to be treated for an unspecified infection, Buckingham Palace said.
The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II was moved from King Edward VII's Hospital, where he has been treated since Feb. 17, to St. Bartholomew's Hospital, which specializes in cardiac care.