Primary, junior high schools, courts, reopen in Greece May 10, 2021 Updated: May 10, 2021 7:40 a.m.
Students wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, wait to check their temperature at a junior high school in Athens, Monday, May 10, 2021. More than 1.1 million pupils and 127,300 teachers returned to school on Monday as primary and junior high school reopened its doors with mandatory home self-tests.
A student wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, sits on a bench at a junior high school in Athens, Monday, May 10, 2021. More than 1.1 million pupils and 127,300 teachers returned to school on Monday as primary and junior high school reopened its doors with mandatory home self-tests.
A student shows his document stating a negative COVID-19 self-test as a teacher lets him to enter the school in Athens, Monday, May 10, 2021. More than 1.1 million pupils and 127,300 teachers returned to school on Monday as primary and junior high school reopened its doors with mandatory home self-tests.
Students wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, open their books at a junior high school in Athens, Monday, May 10, 2021. More than 1.1 million pupils and 127,300 teachers returned to school on Monday as primary and junior high school reopened its doors with mandatory home self-tests.
A student looks for his document stating a negative COVID-19 self-test as a teacher waits at the entrance of the school in Athens, Monday, May 10, 2021. More than 1.1 million pupils and 127,300 teachers returned to school on Monday as primary and junior high school reopened its doors with mandatory home self-tests.
A teacher wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, welcomes her students at a junior high school class in Athens, Monday, May 10, 2021. More than 1.1 million pupils and 127,300 teachers returned to school on Monday as primary and junior high school reopened its doors with mandatory home self-tests.
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Primary and junior high schools reopened for in-person classes in Greece Monday for the first time in months, as the country continues to ease coronavirus-related restrictions, despite daily infections and deaths remaining stubbornly high.
Courts also restarted many of their activities, with civil courts reopening to all cases and criminal courts now hearing cases involving defendants already in custody and any cases reaching the statute of limitations by the end of next year.