Pricey tortillas: LatAm's poor struggle to afford staples FABIOLA SÁNCHEZ, MAURICIO SAVARESE and DANIEL POLITI, Associated Press May 13, 2022 Updated: May 13, 2022 3:36 p.m.
1 of14 A worker packages tortillas to sell for 20 Mexican Pesos per kilogram, about one dollar, at a tortilla factory in Mexico City, Monday, May 9, 2022. Almost a year ago the same tortilla factory used to sell a kilo of tortillas for 10 Mexican Pesos. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 A vegetable vendor gives change to a customer at Medellin Market in Mexico City, Monday, May 9, 2022. Inflation in Mexico accelerated in April that brought the annual rate to 7.68%, the highest in two decades. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 A customer pays with a 200 peso bill (about 10 dollars) to buy meat at Medellin Market in Mexico City, Monday, May 9, 2022. Inflation in Mexico accelerated in April that brought the annual rate to 7.68%, the highest in two decades. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 A woman walks past a fruit vendor at a street market in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. High inflation in Brazil is eroding the buying power of consumers and angering potential voters, who fault President Jair Bolsonaro for not doing enough about it. Silvia Izquierdo/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 A sign taped to a storefront advertises a slice of pizza and a soda for 6 U.S. dollars, in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, May 12, 2022. A new tax law approved by the Venezuelan government, that went into effect in March, applies a 3% tax charge on transactions paid in foreign currency. Ariana Cubillos/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Women cook at a soup kitchen to feed residents in the Puerta de Hierro neighborhood, in La Matanza district of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Argentines have lived with double-digit inflation for years, but the latest increase in prices is causing more to rely on food aid. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 An espresso cup is prepared at a restaurant in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, May 12, 2022. Coffee is among the products that rose in price recently, eroding the buying power of consumers and angering potential voters, who fault President Jair Bolsonaro. Andre Penner/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Residents, some working on community construction projects, eat at a local soup kitchen in the Puerta de Hierro neighborhood, in La Matanza district of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Argentines have lived with double-digit inflation for years, but the latest increase in prices is causing more to rely on food aid. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 People gather in the Plaza de Mayo in a demonstration organized by social organizations representing the unemployed to protest against the government's economic policy, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, May 12, 2022. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less
MEXICO CITY (AP) — No item is more essential to Mexican dinner tables than the corn tortilla. But the burst of inflation that is engulfing Latin America and the rest of the world means that people like Alicia García, a cleaner at a restaurant in Mexico City, have had to cut back.
Months ago, García, 67, would buy a stack of tortillas weighing several kilograms to take home to her family every day. Now, her salary doesn't go so far, and she’s limiting herself to just one kilogram (2.2 pounds).
