Presidential Preference Primary is Aug. 11 in Wilton
Secretary of the State Denise Merrill has announced that Connecticut will hold both Democratic and Republican Presidential Preference Primaries on Tuesday Aug. 11.
All three polling places in Wilton—Wilton High School, Cider Mill School, and Middlebrook School—will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Connecticut law requires that voters must be enrolled party members to vote in primary elections. Resdidents may check their current voter registration status, polling place, and party affiliation, by going to the Wilton Registrars’ Voter Look-Up site.
Secretary of the State Denise Merrill has announced that the following candidates will appear on the Democratic ballot (listed in alphabetical order):
Joe Biden
Tulsi Gabbard
Bernie Sanders
Elizabeth Warren
The Secretary of the State has announced that the following candidates will appear on the Republican ballot (listed in alphabetical order):
Rocky De La Fuente
Donald Trump