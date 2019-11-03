Powers seeks to disqualify Wilton’s attorney

WILTON — Citing a likely conflict of interest, Michael Powers has moved to disqualify the law firm representing the town and Board of Selectmen in a lawsuit he filed. The firm is Berchem Moses P.C., of Milford, of which Ira Bloom, the town attorney for Wilton, is a partner.

A motion to dismiss the lawsuit was filed last month by Ryan P. Driscoll of Berchem Moses.

Powers made his request on Oct. 30. As of Nov. 2, there had been no decision published.

In his lawsuit, Powers alleges the Board of Selectmen did not, on a number of occasions at its meetings, follow Robert’s Rules of Order for making a motion and thus those motions are “null and void.”

Powers has applied for a temporary and permanent injunction, claiming 37 of the board’s motions during 2019 did not meet the standard for motions according to Robert’s Rules. As such, he says, those motions must be vacated and future motions must follow Robert’s Rules and other provisions of town policy.

Powers named the town and members of the Board of Selectmen — First Selctwoman Lynne Vanderslice, Second Selectman David K. Clune, Selectman Joshua Cole, and Selectwomen Lori Bufano and Deborah McFadden — in his lawsuit that was filed Sept. 29.

A status conference on the request for a temporary and permanent injunction was to be held Oct. 28.

In his motion to disqualify the town’s counsel, Powers says that Bloom is a necessary witness in the suit. He also asked the court to order Bloom to submit to a deposition and testify at any hearings.