A powerful coastal storm will bring up to 2 inches of rain and winds gusting up to 65 mph.

The National Weather Service has posted a High Wind Warning for all of Connecticut from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.

The strongest winds are expected mid morning through mid afternoon, and last a little longer in eastern Connecticut. Peak wind gusts are likely between 1 and 4 p.m.

“Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines,” the NWS says. “Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.”

Winds will be strongest along the shoreline with some gusts as high as 65 mph.

There is also a Coastal Flood Advisory in effect from 1 to 6 p.m. Tides are expected to be 1 to 2 feet above normal causing minor to moderate flooding.

Between 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected through 5 p.m. followed by lingering showers through the early evening.

The forecast

Monday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 8 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 60. Windy, with a south wind 21 to 26 mph increasing to 32 to 37 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 10 p.m. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 20 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Storm preparation tips

While almost home should have plenty of food on hand during this time of quarantine, it is also important to keep refrigerated and frozen items cold. As the storm hits, put the refrigerator on its coldest settings temporarily. If power is lost, only open as needed.

Keep on hand one gallon per person per day to cover drinking and sanitation.

Other storm useful items — battery-powered or hand-crank radio, supply of candles, flashlight in an accesible spot on every floor of the home, first aid kit.

Make sure laptop computers and cell phones are fully charged.