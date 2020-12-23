Power out at Oregon prison amid COVID-19 outbreak

UMATILLA, Ore. (AP) — One of Oregon’s largest prisons experiencing another COVID-19 outbreak has been grappling with a major power outage for the last week.

The outage at the Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla began on Dec. 16 and has affected six housing units and about 600 inmates, or a third of the prison’s total population, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. Staff and outside contractors have been on site trying to determine the cause and how best to resolve it, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections.