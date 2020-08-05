Power is still out and roads are a challenge in Wilton

Traffic is detoured from Ridgefield Road onto Drum Hill Road on Wednesday, Aug. 5. From there, drivers must turn onto Cheesespring.

WILTON — It may be several days until power is fully restored in Wilton from damage done by Tropical Storm Isaias on Tuesday.

A drive down Route 7 revealed major outages in North Wilton and Wilton Center. There were massive traffic backups along Route 7 toward South Wilton.

Traffic lights were not functioning in a number of places including the Route 7/Route 57 intersection in Georgetown, Ridgefield Road and Lovers Lane, and Ridgefield Road and Old Ridgefield Road.

At around 11 a.m., Eversource listed 5,453 customers were without power in Wilton, 72 percent of its customer base. Things were no better elsewhere:

New Canaan — 7,704 - 91 percent.

Redding — 3,708 - 97 percent.

Ridgefield — 8,499 - 77 percent.

Weston — 3,673 - 95 percent.

Westport — 12,215 - 97 percent

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice reported Tuesday evening of the 84 roads affected, 51 were not passable.

Wednesday morning, police Capt. Rob Cipolla said little had changed and there was no time frame yet for when roads would be clear or power would be restored.

He said police dispatch received about 170 storm-related 911 calls Tuesday and numerous downed trees and wires were also reported through the SeeClickFix app.

Fire Deputy Chief Jim Blanchfield said Wednesday “we had more calls than we’ve had since Sandy. It hit us so hard in relation to power outages and road closures.”

Blanchfield said the fire department brought in extra staff and responded to calls that included three to four trees on cars in which people were trapped. No one was injured. Wilton also provided mutual aid to a structure fire on Route 7 in Georgetown. The Bulletin has not been able to reach the Georgetown Fire Department for details.

Getting around town has been difficult for the fire department and in some cases they were stymied by closures at both ends of a road.

On Wednesday, he said, the department was seeing “an uptick in carbon monoxide calls,” which he attributed to generators in use.

Will take time

Wilton First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said in a message on the town website the scope of downed trees and outages was similar to the powerful March 2018 storm.

“We recognize the frustration that accompanies a day or more without power. We will be doing what we can to move Eversource’s work along as quickly as possible,” Vanderslice said.

With storm damage throughout the state, affecting 617,730 customers, Eversource is estimating it may take several days to fully restore power in town from the storm, and says it has crews working around the clock.

Eversource’s online outage system, which was down for a time last night, is reported to be operational. Customers can also report outages to Everource at 860-286-2000.

Wilton police, fire and DPW personnel, along with WVAC and CERT volunteers, worked throughout the day and into the evening to maintain public safety and clear roads that do not have Eversource downed wires, Vanderslice said.

DPW crews may only clear downed trees. If wires are involved, only an Eversource crew can work.

Wilton Social Services personnel are in contact with clients as appropriate, Vanderlice added.

Road closures

The Wilton Police Department reports impacts on the following roads/nearest cross streets:

Ambler Ln, Area of #11

Banks Dr, Area of #10

Belden Hill Rd, Seir Hill Rd

Belden Hill Road, Old Farm Rd

Belden Hill Rd, Area of #552

Black Alder Ln, Multiple Locations

Borglum Rd, Area of #84

Brandon Circle, Liberty St

Buckingham Ridge

Calvin Rd, Coley Rd

Cannon Rd, Multiple Locations

Cannon Rd, Sturges Ridge Rd

Cedar Rd, Cobbs Mill Ln

Cheesespring Rd, Area of #68

Cobbs Mill Rd, Area of #8

Danbury Rd - Rt 7, Olmstead Hill - Seeley Rd

Drum Hill Rd, Hidden Lake Ridge

Duck Pond Pl, Area of #12

Dudley Rd, Spoonwood Ln

Erdman Ln

Fairview Ln, Area of #19

Forest Ln, Area of #73

Forge Rd, Telva Ln

Gaylord Dr N

Glen Hill Rd, Glen Hill Ln

Glen Hill Rd, Area of #24

Graenest Ridge Rd, Area of #143

Graenest Ridge Rd, Area of #83

Graenest Ridge Rd, Multiple Locations

Granite Dr, Area of #8

Ground Pine Rd, Area of #27

Hearthstone Rd, Belden Hill Rd

Hemmelskamp Rd, Surrey Glen

Henry Austin, Bhasking Ridge

Hickory Hill Rd, Area of #18

Honey Hill Rd, Quail Ridge

Huckleberry Hill Rd, Quiet Lake Ln

Kellogg Dr, Mayflower

Kent Rd, Chipmunk Ln

Linden Tree Rd, Area of #261

Longmeadow Rd, Area of #37

Millstone Rd, Area of #100

Mountain Rd, Indian Hill Rd

Mountain Rd, Branch Brook Rd

New Canaan Rd, Trails End

New Canaan Rd, Area of #196

Newtown Tpke, Area #278

Nod Hill Rd, Ridgefield Rd-Olmstead

Nod Hill Rd, Partrick

Nod Hill Rd, Granite Dr

Nod Hill Rd, Teapot Ln

Nod Hill Rd, Ryders

Old Belden Hill, Norwalk Town Line

Old Boston Rd, Saddle Ridge Rd

Old Huckleberry Hill, Area of #193

Olmstead Hill Rd, Area of #28

Olmstead Hill Rd, Area of #325

Overridge Ln, Area of #24

Pimpewaug Rd, Skunk Ln

Pipers Hill Rd

Portland Ave, Area of #96

Powder Horn Hill Rd, Area of #30

Ridgefield Rd, Middlebrook Farm Rd

Ridgefield Rd, Signal Hill Rd S

Ridgefield Rd, Center St

Rivergate Dr, Area of #90

Rossimur Ct

Ryders Lane

School Rd, Kristine Lily Ln

Sear Hill Rd, Area of #143

Seir Hill Rd, Hillcrest Pl

Sharp Hill Rd, Raymond Ln

Spoonwood Rd, Area of #48

Stonebridge Rd, Area of #72

Sturges Ridge Rd, Area of #321

Sturges Ridge Rd, Bhasking Ridge

Sturges Ridge Rd, Cedar Rd

Sturges Ridge Rd, Area of #137

Thunderlake Rd, Area of #98

Turtleback Ln, Area of #6

Wampum Hill Rd

Westport Rd, Mollbrook

Westport Rd, Poplar Plains Rd

Wolfpit Rd, Horseshoe Rd

