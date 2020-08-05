Power is still out and roads are a challenge in Wilton
WILTON — It may be several days until power is fully restored in Wilton from damage done by Tropical Storm Isaias on Tuesday.
A drive down Route 7 revealed major outages in North Wilton and Wilton Center. There were massive traffic backups along Route 7 toward South Wilton.
Traffic lights were not functioning in a number of places including the Route 7/Route 57 intersection in Georgetown, Ridgefield Road and Lovers Lane, and Ridgefield Road and Old Ridgefield Road.
At around 11 a.m., Eversource listed 5,453 customers were without power in Wilton, 72 percent of its customer base. Things were no better elsewhere:
New Canaan — 7,704 - 91 percent.
Redding — 3,708 - 97 percent.
Ridgefield — 8,499 - 77 percent.
Weston — 3,673 - 95 percent.
Westport — 12,215 - 97 percent
First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice reported Tuesday evening of the 84 roads affected, 51 were not passable.
Wednesday morning, police Capt. Rob Cipolla said little had changed and there was no time frame yet for when roads would be clear or power would be restored.
He said police dispatch received about 170 storm-related 911 calls Tuesday and numerous downed trees and wires were also reported through the SeeClickFix app.
Fire Deputy Chief Jim Blanchfield said Wednesday “we had more calls than we’ve had since Sandy. It hit us so hard in relation to power outages and road closures.”
Blanchfield said the fire department brought in extra staff and responded to calls that included three to four trees on cars in which people were trapped. No one was injured. Wilton also provided mutual aid to a structure fire on Route 7 in Georgetown. The Bulletin has not been able to reach the Georgetown Fire Department for details.
Getting around town has been difficult for the fire department and in some cases they were stymied by closures at both ends of a road.
On Wednesday, he said, the department was seeing “an uptick in carbon monoxide calls,” which he attributed to generators in use.
Will take time
Wilton First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said in a message on the town website the scope of downed trees and outages was similar to the powerful March 2018 storm.
“We recognize the frustration that accompanies a day or more without power. We will be doing what we can to move Eversource’s work along as quickly as possible,” Vanderslice said.
With storm damage throughout the state, affecting 617,730 customers, Eversource is estimating it may take several days to fully restore power in town from the storm, and says it has crews working around the clock.
Eversource’s online outage system, which was down for a time last night, is reported to be operational. Customers can also report outages to Everource at 860-286-2000.
Wilton police, fire and DPW personnel, along with WVAC and CERT volunteers, worked throughout the day and into the evening to maintain public safety and clear roads that do not have Eversource downed wires, Vanderslice said.
DPW crews may only clear downed trees. If wires are involved, only an Eversource crew can work.
Wilton Social Services personnel are in contact with clients as appropriate, Vanderlice added.
Road closures
The Wilton Police Department reports impacts on the following roads/nearest cross streets:
Ambler Ln, Area of #11
Banks Dr, Area of #10
Belden Hill Rd, Seir Hill Rd
Belden Hill Road, Old Farm Rd
Belden Hill Rd, Area of #552
Black Alder Ln, Multiple Locations
Borglum Rd, Area of #84
Brandon Circle, Liberty St
Buckingham Ridge
Calvin Rd, Coley Rd
Cannon Rd, Multiple Locations
Cannon Rd, Sturges Ridge Rd
Cedar Rd, Cobbs Mill Ln
Cheesespring Rd, Area of #68
Cobbs Mill Rd, Area of #8
Danbury Rd - Rt 7, Olmstead Hill - Seeley Rd
Drum Hill Rd, Hidden Lake Ridge
Duck Pond Pl, Area of #12
Dudley Rd, Spoonwood Ln
Erdman Ln
Fairview Ln, Area of #19
Forest Ln, Area of #73
Forge Rd, Telva Ln
Gaylord Dr N
Glen Hill Rd, Glen Hill Ln
Glen Hill Rd, Area of #24
Graenest Ridge Rd, Area of #143
Graenest Ridge Rd, Area of #83
Graenest Ridge Rd, Multiple Locations
Granite Dr, Area of #8
Ground Pine Rd, Area of #27
Hearthstone Rd, Belden Hill Rd
Hemmelskamp Rd, Surrey Glen
Henry Austin, Bhasking Ridge
Hickory Hill Rd, Area of #18
Honey Hill Rd, Quail Ridge
Huckleberry Hill Rd, Quiet Lake Ln
Kellogg Dr, Mayflower
Kent Rd, Chipmunk Ln
Linden Tree Rd, Area of #261
Longmeadow Rd, Area of #37
Millstone Rd, Area of #100
Mountain Rd, Indian Hill Rd
Mountain Rd, Branch Brook Rd
New Canaan Rd, Trails End
New Canaan Rd, Area of #196
Newtown Tpke, Area #278
Nod Hill Rd, Ridgefield Rd-Olmstead
Nod Hill Rd, Partrick
Nod Hill Rd, Granite Dr
Nod Hill Rd, Teapot Ln
Nod Hill Rd, Ryders
Old Belden Hill, Norwalk Town Line
Old Boston Rd, Saddle Ridge Rd
Old Huckleberry Hill, Area of #193
Olmstead Hill Rd, Area of #28
Olmstead Hill Rd, Area of #325
Overridge Ln, Area of #24
Pimpewaug Rd, Skunk Ln
Pipers Hill Rd
Portland Ave, Area of #96
Powder Horn Hill Rd, Area of #30
Ridgefield Rd, Middlebrook Farm Rd
Ridgefield Rd, Signal Hill Rd S
Ridgefield Rd, Center St
Rivergate Dr, Area of #90
Rossimur Ct
Ryders Lane
School Rd, Kristine Lily Ln
Sear Hill Rd, Area of #143
Seir Hill Rd, Hillcrest Pl
Sharp Hill Rd, Raymond Ln
Spoonwood Rd, Area of #48
Stonebridge Rd, Area of #72
Sturges Ridge Rd, Area of #321
Sturges Ridge Rd, Bhasking Ridge
Sturges Ridge Rd, Cedar Rd
Sturges Ridge Rd, Area of #137
Thunderlake Rd, Area of #98
Turtleback Ln, Area of #6
Wampum Hill Rd
Westport Rd, Mollbrook
Westport Rd, Poplar Plains Rd
Wolfpit Rd, Horseshoe Rd
