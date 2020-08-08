Power back in Wilton Center, some roads reopen

Severe tree damage on Godfrey Lane was reported on the SeeClickFix app after Tropical Storm Isaias on Aug. 4, 2020.

WILTON — Some power has been restored — Wilton Center is back in business, according to First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice — but there are still more than 5,000 Eversource customers in the dark here as of Saturday morning.

Progress has also been made on some roads, but there are still many that are closed or partially blocked. (See list below.) Those that have reopened include: Ridgefield Road, New Canaan Road, Sturges Ridge Road, Graenest Ridge Road, Erdmann Lane, Rivergate Drive, Bhasking Ridge Road, Hearthstone Lane, and Black Alder Lane.

In a message to the community Friday night, Vanderslice emphasized the extent of the damage, saying it took Eversource and Wilton DPW crews nearly six hours to open one fully blocked road.

“I share this, so if you haven’t been out, you understand the magnitude of some of the damage,” she said.

She added that crews have been working in areas that support critical facilities and medically critical customers.

Some residents took matters into their own hands. On the SeeClickFix app, which has been used for hundreds of reports of downed trees and wires, there was one message indicating several neighbors on Skunk Lane used chainsaws to cut and remove and tree that was blocking the road.

The National Guard is expected to assist in communities with the highest percentages of outages, including Weston. That is important to Wilton residents who live in that area since they get power from a transmission center in Weston.

There has not been much information from cable and cellular companies, Vanderslice said. However, Verizon installed what was described as a temporary, battery powered antenna in Wilton Center that should be working now.

WiFi and water

Comstock Community Center is open this weekend from 9 am. to 5 p.m. for access to WiFi or for charging electronic devices. People may sign up for time slots via e-Trak, but walk-ins will be allowed if space is available. Masks are required. There is no air conditioning and bathrooms will not be open.

Outdoor WiFi access is available at the back of town hall, at Wilton High School and at Comstock. The password is Warrior1. WiFi at Miller-Driscoll is less reliable and there is no WiFi at Middlebrook or Cider Mill, which still have no power.

Water is available 24/7 at the Wilton Fire Department. Bring your own container.

Trains

Metro-North continues to operate trains between New Haven and Grand Central Terminal on a weekend schedule. Due to continued work on damaged signals, overhead wire and third rail, delays and cancellations are possible. Tickets will be cross-honored, and onboard fares will be waived.

On the Danbury branch, train service will be restored and will run on a weekend schedule.

Metro-North anticipates returning to its pre-storm schedule on Monday, Aug. 10. For service updates, visit mta.info/mnr.

Roads

The latest list of impacted roads from the town website is below, although a few of those have been reported open, as mentioned above, in messages on the SeeClickFix app.