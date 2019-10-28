Postal food drive is Saturday

Letter carriers in Wilton are delivering grocery bags and shopping lists to all postal customers in advance of the annual Wilton Postal Food Drive on Saturday, Nov. 2.

The drive benefits the Person-to-Person Food Pantry which serves Wilton, Westport, Weston and Norwalk. The organization reports 11 percent of people living in Fairfield County struggle with food insecurity, including more than 14 percent of children who don’t know where their next meal is coming from.

Residents are encouraged to leave a bag of non-perishable groceries at their mailbox this Saturday morning or drop it off at the Wilton post office on Hubbard Road. The Person-to-Person pantry is in need of items such as hearty soups, pasta and sauce, canned beans and tuna, jelly and peanut butter. In the event of rain or other inclement weather, residents are asked to protect their donations in a plastic bag.

Volunteers are needed to help sort donations on Saturday, Nov. 2, and on Tuesday, Nov. 5. For more information about volunteering, email Juri Garone, manager of Volunteers and Community Relations at JuriGarone@p2pHelps.org.