Positive outlook for Wilton medical and residential-retail proposals

WILTON — The mixed-use residential retail proposal for 200 Danbury Road, submitted to the Planning and Zoning Commission by developer Patrick Downend, appears to be on its way to approval.

At their meeting on June 8, commission members expressed some concern regarding the stability of Greek Rival Raymond-Morehouse House that dates from 1835-40. The building is a centerpiece of the plan and moving it will be a challenge.

“We need to preserve this structure,” said member Christopher Pagliaro. “We need to respect the building,” he added.

Despite these concerns, the commission feels it is ready to “move down the road” regarding this application once all the conditions are met between it and the applicant.

Chairman Richard Tomasetti said he has no major issues regarding the application, but hopes the applicant is able to meet all the plans regarding the public benefits.

Other proposals

The application to convert space at 60 Danbury Road from offices to a medical facility has found favor with the commission, which directed staff to prepare a resolution of approval.

A public hearing will open on June 22 regarding an application for the adaptive reuse of a former residence/antique shop at 516 Danbury Road to a retail tile showroom. This is the former Vallin Galleries.

Also discussed was the future of indoor and outdoor dining as phase 2 of Connecticut’s reopening plan begins June 17. Restaurants may offer indoor dining at 50-percent capacity.

According to the commission, about 90 percent of applicants successfully completed the commission for permanent outdoor dining.

The board discussed the possibility of continuance of outdoor dining for the rest of the season, thus bypassing the executive order when it expires.

Another concern that poses a discussion with restaurant owners and the commission is the continued use of parking lots and sidewalks for outdoor dining once 100% capacity is reached for indoor dining.

The board feels that most restaurants can continue with outdoor dining as is.

“Permits are easy to do,” said Michael Wrinn, Director of Planning and Zoning.

When it comes to the possibility of extending the policy of special permits of outdoor dining, commission member Christopher Pagliaro is certainly in favor of this.

“We should give this to the community,” said Pagliaro.

Commission member Florence Johnson believes that this would be healthy for the community to have more options for outdoor dining.

The discussion further of outdoor dining will be discussed at the June 22 meeting and if needed, a public hearing will be made open for the public.