Portugal honors diplomat who saved thousands from Nazis Oct. 19, 2021 Updated: Oct. 19, 2021 10:57 a.m.
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal paid official homage Tuesday to Aristides de Sousa Mendes, a Portuguese diplomat who during World War II helped save thousands of people from Nazi persecution, by placing a tomb with his name in the country’s National Pantheon.
Leading Portuguese politicians and public figures attended the formal televised ceremony as the tomb was placed alongside other celebrated figures from Portuguese history at the landmark Lisbon building.