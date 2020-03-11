Port Orchard police officer struck pedestrian

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) — A Port Orchard police officer on Tuesday struck a pedestrian who was walking near the intersection of Sidney Avenue and Tremont Street.

The Kitsap Sun reports the pedestrian, a woman, was evaluated by South Kitsap Fire and Rescue medics and was not seriously injured, said Port Orchard Police Department Assistant Chief Dale Schuster.

Schuster said the officer had his emergency lights activated and was driving to a call. The incident was reported at 12:11 p.m.

Schuster declined to immediately identify the officer but said he was a long-time employee of the department.

The Washington State Patrol confirmed it is investigating the crash and referred comment to the department.