Porcupine Mountains park wants artists for cabin residencies

ONTONAGON, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s largest state park is offering artists a chance to spend at least two weeks creating art in a remote cabin in the Upper Peninsula as part of its artist-in-residence program.

The long-running Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park aims to immerse writers, composers and visual and performing artists in the park's wild natural beauty, MLive.com reported.

Those artists are asked to donate an original work representative of their residency to the permanent collection of the nonprofit Friends of the Porkies. They would also host one demonstration, talk, or workshop during their stay.

“This gives creative people the opportunity to really immerse themselves in the Porkies and tell that story through their art and then share that art with the public," said park supervisor Michael Knack.

The state park is 60,000 acres (24,281 hectares) and includes 25 miles (40 kilometers) of Lake Superior shoreline, four inland lakes, several rivers and waterfalls, 35,000 acres (14,164 hectares) of old-growth forest, and an escarpment that rises from Lake Superior and drops into the Carp River valley.

“It’s such an iconic place of beauty, from the large panoramic vistas down to finding tiny agates in the surf,” Knack said. “We’ve have had artists do everything from the night sky to the flora and fauna down to micro lichen and mushroom species. It’s a little bit of everything.”

The park gets a high number of applicants for the program every year, Knack said. About six artists are usually picked for the residencies, based on originality, their medium, among other factors.

The deadline for applications is Feb. 14. Selections will be announced in April.