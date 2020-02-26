Popular Eugene bar shutters after license revoked

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A popular Eugene bar has permanently closed after years of complaints and problems including documented rapes, druggings and assaults.

Taylor’s Bar & Grill shuttered Tuesday, closing out nearly a century of serving University of Oregon students, alumni and other patrons, The Register-Guard reported.

The Oregon Liquor Control Commission last week revoked the bar’s license “due to a history of serious and persistent problems," including 42 documented serious incidents that happened at the bar from June 2017 to June 2019.

The revocation meant Taylor’s could not serve alcohol after 7 a.m. Tuesday. A sign on the door Tuesday said, “Closed Forever.”

The newspaper's repeated attempts to contact owner Ramzy Hattar were not successful.

Taylor’s was established in 1922 by father and son Fred and Hersch Taylor, according to the bar’s website.

From Oct. 11, 2008, to Feb. 20 this year, officers were called to Taylor’s 492 times, Eugene police call logs show. By comparison, there were 89 calls over the same time period to Rennie’s Landing, another popular bar near campus.