Pope heads to Malta; Migration, Ukraine war top his agenda NICOLE WINFIELD, Associated Press April 2, 2022 Updated: April 2, 2022 3:31 a.m.
1 of8 Pope Francis, center, uses a boarding lift to board his flight to Malta at Rome's international airport in Fiumicino, Saturday, April 2, 2022. The Pope is on his way to a two-day pastoral visit to Malta. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Pope Francis, center, uses an elevator to board his flight to Malta at Rome's international airport in Fiumicino, Saturday, April 2, 2022. The Pope is on his way to a two-day pastoral visit to Malta. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Pope Francis, center, uses a boarding lift to board his flight to Malta at Rome's international airport in Fiumicino, Saturday, April 2, 2022. The Pope is on his way to a two-day pastoral visit to Malta. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Pope Francis, right, uses an elevator to board his flight to Malta at Rome's international airport in Fiumicino, Saturday, April 2, 2022. The Pope is on his way to a two-day pastoral visit to Malta. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Flight assistants look at Pope Francis, partially visible, inside the ITA Airways A320 aircraft that he boarded from a side door using an elevator at Rome's International airport in Fiumicino, Saturday, April 2, 2022. The Pope is on his way to a two-day pastoral visit to Malta. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis headed to the Mediterranean island nation of Malta on Saturday for a pandemic-delayed weekend visit, aiming to draw attention to Europe’s migration challenge that has only become more stark with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Francis is likely to encourage Europe’s embrace of Ukrainian refugees while also urging countries to extend the same welcome to migrants coming from Libya and elsewhere.
Written By
NICOLE WINFIELD