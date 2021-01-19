Polling booths go to voters in Portugal's pandemic election HELENA ALVES and BARRY HATTON, Associated Press Jan. 19, 2021 Updated: Jan. 19, 2021 12:42 p.m.
1 of8 Municipal workers seal an envelope with a presidential election ballot from a resident at an elderly care home in Montijo, south of Lisbon, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. For 48 hours from Tuesday, local council crews are collecting the votes from people in home quarantine and from residents of elderly care homes ahead of Sunday's presidential election. Armando Franca/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Rosa Gordo, 89, hands her presidential election ballot to municipal workers in protective gear at the elderly care home where she resides in Montijo, south of Lisbon, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. For 48 hours from Tuesday, local council crews are collecting the votes from people in home quarantine and from residents of elderly care homes ahead of Sunday's presidential election. Armando Franca/AP Show More Show Less
MONTIJO, Portugal (AP) — Local councils in Portugal sent out teams Tuesday to gather votes from people in home quarantine and from residents of elderly care homes before a presidential election being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Authorities have taken exceptional measures to ensure that voting in Sunday's ballot is possible, even with the country currently in lockdown.
HELENA ALVES and BARRY HATTON