Pollard named new director of substance abuse, mental health

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Dr. Jessica Pollard has been named new director for Maine's Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services.

Pollard began her job Monday. She joins the Department of Health and Human Services from the Yale University School of Medicine, where she was an assistant professor in the Department of Psychiatry since 2013.

In Maine, she was director of the Aware Program at The Acadia Hospital in Bangor before founding a private mental health practice in Bangor. She also taught at Husson University and was a practicum supervisor for the University of Maine at Orono and University of New England.

She's also chair of the Mental Health Section of the American Public Health Association.

She succeeds Sheldon Wheeler, who transitioned to a position within the Department's Office for Family Independence.