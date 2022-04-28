Polish leader calls for Ukraine unity at Holocaust event April 28, 2022 Updated: April 28, 2022 12:49 p.m.
1 of26 CAPTION CORRECTS THE NAME - Poland's President Andrzej Duda, centre left, and Auschwitz Survivor from U.S. Edward Mosberg, centre right, attend the March of the Living annual observance that was not held for two years due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, in Oswiecim, Poland, Thursday, April 28, 2022. Only eight survivors and some 2,500 young Jews and non-Jews are taking part in the annual march that is scaled down this year because of the war in neighboring Ukraine that is fighting Russia's invasion. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less
2 of26 A woman holds Ukrainian flag at the Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp in Oswiecim, Poland, Thursday, April 28, 2022. Only eight survivors and some 2,500 young Jews and non-Jews are taking part in the annual march that is scaled down this year because of the war in neighboring Ukraine that is fighting Russia's invasion. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less 3 of26
4 of26 CAPTION CORRECTS THE NAME - Poland's President Andrzej Duda, right, and Auschwitz Survivor from U.S. Edward Mosberg, attend the March of the Living annual observance that was not held for two years due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, in Oswiecim, Poland, Thursday, April 28, 2022. Only eight survivors and some 2,500 young Jews and non-Jews are taking part in the annual march that is scaled down this year because of the war in neighboring Ukraine that is fighting Russia's invasion. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less
5 of26 A man walks with Israeli flag at the Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp after the March of the Living annual observance that was not held for two years due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, in Oswiecim, Poland, Thursday, April 28, 2022. Only eight survivors and some 2,500 young Jews and non-Jews are taking part in the annual march that is scaled down this year because of the war in neighboring Ukraine that is fighting Russia's invasion. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less 6 of26
7 of26 CAPTION CORRECTS THE NAME - Poland's President Andrzej Duda, centre, and Auschwitz Survivor from U.S. Edward Mosberg, attend the March of the Living annual observance that was not held for two years due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, in Oswiecim, Poland, Thursday, April 28, 2022. Only eight survivors and some 2,500 young Jews and non-Jews are taking part in the annual march that is scaled down this year because of the war in neighboring Ukraine that is fighting Russia's invasion. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less
8 of26 CAPTION CORRECTS THE NAME - Auschwitz Survivor from the U.S. Edward Mosberg, left, and his granddaughter prepare for the March of the Living annual observance that was not held for two years due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, in Oswiecim, Poland, Thursday, April 28, 2022. Only eight survivors and some 2,500 young Jews and non-Jews are taking part in the annual march that is scaled down this year because of the war in neighboring Ukraine that is fighting Russia's invasion. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less 9 of26
10 of26 Young Jews carry Israeli flags during the March of the Living annual observance that was not held for two years due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, in Oswiecim, Poland, Thursday, April 28, 2022. Only eight survivors and some 2,500 young Jews and non-Jews are taking part in the annual march that is scaled down this year because of the war in neighboring Ukraine that is fighting Russia's invasion. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less
11 of26 CAPTION CORRECTS THE NAME - Auschwitz Survivor from U.S. Edward Mosberg speaks to media before the March of the Living annual observance that was not held for two years due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, in Oswiecim, Poland, Thursday, April 28, 2022. Only eight survivors and some 2,500 young Jews and non-Jews are taking part in the annual march that is scaled down this year because of the war in neighboring Ukraine that is fighting Russia's invasion. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less 12 of26
13 of26 CAPTION CORRECTS THE NAME - Poland's President Andrzej Duda, centre, and Auschwitz Survivor from U.S. Edward Mosberg, attend the March of the Living annual observance that was not held for two years due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, in Oswiecim, Poland, Thursday, April 28, 2022. Only eight survivors and some 2,500 young Jews and non-Jews are taking part in the annual march that is scaled down this year because of the war in neighboring Ukraine that is fighting Russia's invasion. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less
14 of26 CAPTION CORRECTS THE NAME - Poland's President Andrzej Duda, right, and Auschwitz Survivor from U.S. Edward Mosberg, shake hands during the March of the Living annual observance that was not held for two years due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, in Oswiecim, Poland, Thursday, April 28, 2022. Only eight survivors and some 2,500 young Jews and non-Jews are taking part in the annual march that is scaled down this year because of the war in neighboring Ukraine that is fighting Russia's invasion. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less 15 of26
16 of26 CAPTION CORRECTS THE NAME - Poland's President Andrzej Duda, centre, and Auschwitz Survivor from U.S. Edward Mosberg, attend the March of the Living annual observance that was not held for two years due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, in Oswiecim, Poland, Thursday, April 28, 2022. Only eight survivors and some 2,500 young Jews and non-Jews are taking part in the annual march that is scaled down this year because of the war in neighboring Ukraine that is fighting Russia's invasion. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less
17 of26 A man and a woman walk covered by Israeli flags at the Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp after the March of the Living annual observance that was not held for two years due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, in Oswiecim, Poland, Thursday, April 28, 2022. Only eight survivors and some 2,500 young Jews and non-Jews are taking part in the annual march that is scaled down this year because of the war in neighboring Ukraine that is fighting Russia's invasion. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less 18 of26
19 of26 A man walks covered by Israeli flag at the Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp after the March of the Living annual observance that was not held for two years due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, in Oswiecim, Poland, Thursday, April 28, 2022. Only eight survivors and some 2,500 young Jews and non-Jews are taking part in the annual march that is scaled down this year because of the war in neighboring Ukraine that is fighting Russia's invasion. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less
20 of26 Jewish people visit the Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp after the March of the Living annual observance that was not held for two years due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, in Oswiecim, Poland, Thursday, April 28, 2022. Only eight survivors and some 2,500 young Jews and non-Jews are taking part in the annual march that is scaled down this year because of the war in neighboring Ukraine that is fighting Russia's invasion. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less 21 of26
22 of26 Jewish people visit the Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp after the March of the Living annual observance that was not held for two years due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, in Oswiecim, Poland, Thursday, April 28, 2022. Only eight survivors and some 2,500 young Jews and non-Jews are taking part in the annual march that is scaled down this year because of the war in neighboring Ukraine that is fighting Russia's invasion. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less
23 of26 Jewish people visit the Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp after the March of the Living annual observance that was not held for two years due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, in Oswiecim, Poland, Thursday, April 28, 2022. Only eight survivors and some 2,500 young Jews and non-Jews are taking part in the annual march that is scaled down this year because of the war in neighboring Ukraine that is fighting Russia's invasion. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less 24 of26
25 of26 Jewish people visit the Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp after the March of the Living annual observance that was not held for two years due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, in Oswiecim, Poland, Thursday, April 28, 2022. Only eight survivors and some 2,500 young Jews and non-Jews are taking part in the annual march that is scaled down this year because of the war in neighboring Ukraine that is fighting Russia's invasion. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less
26 of26
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish President Andrzej Duda denounced Russia's war against Ukraine on Thursday as he joined Holocaust survivors and people from around the world at an annual observance at the former site of Auschwitz.
“We are here to show that every nation has a sacred right to life, has a sacred right to cultivate its traditions, has a sacred right to develop,” he said.