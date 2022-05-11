Polish diplomat hears Russia's protest to Warsaw incident May 11, 2022 Updated: May 11, 2022 12:51 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of5 Russian Ambassador to Poland, Ambassador Sergey Andreev is covered with red paint in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, May 9, 2022. Protesters have thrown red paint on the Russian ambassador as he arrived at a cemetery in Warsaw to pay respects to Red Army soldiers who died during World War II. Ambassador Sergey Andreev arrived at the Soviet soldiers cemetery on Monday to lay flowers where a group of activists opposed to Russia’s war in Ukraine were waiting for him. Maciek Luczniewski/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Russian Ambassador to Poland, Ambassador Sergey Andreev is covered with red paint in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, May 9, 2022. Protesters have thrown red paint on the Russian ambassador as he arrived at a cemetery in Warsaw to pay respects to Red Army soldiers who died during World War II. Ambassador Sergey Andreev arrived at the Soviet soldiers cemetery on Monday to lay flowers where a group of activists opposed to Russia’s war in Ukraine were waiting for him. Maciek Luczniewski/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 Activists shout slogans as Russian Ambassador to Poland, Ambassador Sergey Andreev, left, is covered with red paint in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, May 9, 2022. Protesters have thrown red paint on the Russian ambassador as he arrived at a cemetery in Warsaw to pay respects to Red Army soldiers who died during World War II. Ambassador Sergey Andreev arrived at the Soviet soldiers cemetery on Monday to lay flowers where a group of activists opposed to Russia’s war in Ukraine were waiting for him. Maciek Luczniewski/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's ambassador in Moscow was summoned to Russia's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, two days after Russia's ambassador to Poland was splattered with red paint thrown at him by protesters opposed to the war in Ukraine.
Polish Ambassador Krzysztof Krajewski said Russian officials expressed words of protest about the incident on Monday at a cemetery in Warsaw.