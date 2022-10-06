Police to limit Mississippi capital roadblocks after lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Police in Mississippi's capital city have agreed to pull back on aggressive roadblocks in response to a lawsuit that said Jackson officers were violating people’s constitutional right to be free of unreasonable search and seizure.
A settlement was filed Wednesday in the federal class-action lawsuit that the Mississippi Center for Justice and the MacArthur Justice Center filed in February against the city of Jackson and its police chief. The settlement bans general checkpoints and limits arrests and towing if drivers are ticketed for a traffic violation.