Police sued over shooting death of woman by ex-husband

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut police department is being sued over the 2019 shooting death of a 70-year-old woman by her ex-husband, on allegations officers could have prevented the killing.

James Taylor, a former owner of a garbage hauling company, broke into the Fairfield home of his ex-wife, Catherine Taylor, and fatally shot her in the head as she tried to flee, police said. James Taylor also tried to shoot his stepson, Donald Garamella, who disarmed James Taylor and held him until police arrived.