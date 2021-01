PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Five people were taken into custody Friday night after the Portland Police Bureau’s Special Emergency Reaction Team spent hours searching for armed suspects in the Hollywood District.

Police said the suspects were wanted in connection to an armed robbery at a dispensary on NE Sandy Boulevard Friday afternoon, KATU reported. Those suspects drove away from the store and got onto Interstate-84, at one point driving faster than 100 miles per hour, according to police.