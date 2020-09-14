Police seek help in North Carolina man's disappearance

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina are asking for the public's help in the mysterious disappearance of a 39-year-old Raleigh man who went missing Saturday.

A 911 caller told police that William Anderson Banks was supposed to meet someone to sell his Range Rover Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of the former K&W Cafeteria at Cameron Village. He has a friend who lives near Cameron Village, so he parked there and went to sell his Range Rover but he never went back to retrieve his car, the 911 caller said.

The News & Observer reports that Raleigh police found Banks' silver Range Rover in Danville, Virginia, just over the North Carolina border.

Friends describe Banks, known as Andy, as a happy-go-lucky downtown Raleigh fixture.

“I would describe him as extremely easygoing, who’s always grinning, just a born extrovert,” said Cliff Cash, a friend since age 5. “Almost a Ferris Bueller character. Definitely not somebody to go off the radar.”

A native of the Gastonia area, Banks attended N.C. State University. He worked part-time for the census, but mainly cobbled together a living through a variety of ways, including by buying old cars, fixing them up and reselling them.

Raleigh police said Banks was last seen in the Woodburn Road area Saturday afternoon.