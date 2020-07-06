Police search for couple accused in racist attack at hotel

STONINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police are searching for a New York couple accused of assaulting a 59-year-old hotel worker in Mystic while hurling racial epithets.

Police said Monday they have issued arrest warrants for Philip Sarner and Emily Orbay, who have no permanent addresses but are known to be primarily from Nassau County, New York.

They are accused of attacking Crystal Caldwell, a 59-year-old Black desk clerk at a Quality Inn, on June 26 after complaining about a lack of hot water in their room.

The couple, who are white, called Caldwell a monkey and punched her in the face, according to the warrants, which charge Sarner with second-degree assault and Orbay with third-degree assault.

After being separated by other hotel employees, Caldwell told police she went to put ice on her injured face and was attacked again, knocked to the ground and kicked in the ribs.

All three people were taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries, where police said they were unable to monitor the couple.

Sarner and Orbay later returned to the hotel, retrieved their car and left the state before they could be arrested, police said.

The incident prompted a June 29 demonstration outside the Stonington Police Department, with about a dozen protesters demanding justice for Caldwell.

Police said the arrest warrants were issued after they finished reviewing all of the evidence, including security video of the incident.