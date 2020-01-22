Police say toddler drowned in Fresno hotel bathtub

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A 1-year-old child who was left unattended in a Fresno hotel bathtub drown Tuesday, police said.

Officers were called to the Economy Inn about an unresponsive 1-year-old child and found the child face down in the tub of water, the Fresno Police Department said in a statement.

Investigators established that the mother was bathing her two children when one became disruptive and she took that one out, leaving the other child still in the bath. She returned to find the 1-year-old face down and submerged in the water, KSEE-TV reported.

Attempts to resuscitate the toddler were unsuccessful and the child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The mother will not face charges, police said.