PIERREPONT, N.Y. (AP) — A man and woman in their 60s were killed in a house fire in the Adirondacks, New York state police said Monday.

Firefighters from several departments responded to the blaze in Pierrepont at 10:30 p.m. Sunday, authorities said. They found Ricky Gollinger, 64, and Lena Gollinger, 62, trapped inside the burning house.