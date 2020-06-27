Police say Maryland man charged in church arson case

TANEYTOWN, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man faces multiple arson-related charges after police say he confessed to setting fires at a church where investigators found a Molotov cocktail in a vestibule.

David Francis Creager, 47, was detained Friday and admitted to setting fire to the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, police told The Daily Times of Salisbury. Members of the Taneytown Volunteer Fire Company responded earlier in the day.

Creager, who lives in Carroll County, faces charges including second-degree arson, possession of incendiary materials with intent to create a destructive device, defacing religious property, and malicious destruction of property, according to police.

Damage to the structure and contents was estimated at $10,000.

He was being held at the Carroll County Detention Center without bond, police said.

Court records show he has a hearing Monday. They do not list an attorney who could comment on his behalf.