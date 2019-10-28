https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Police-release-name-of-woman-struck-killed-on-14567576.php
Police release name of woman struck, killed on MassPike
MILLBURY, Mass. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of the pedestrian struck and killed on the Massachusetts Turnpike over the weekend.
State police say 27-year-old Kimberly Hannon, of Douglas, was struck by a car in Millbury at about 11 p.m. Saturday.
Police say Hannon was driving east when she was involved in a single-car crash. They say she got out of her car and was trying to cross the highway on foot when she was struck by a westbound car.
She was taken to St. Vincent's Hospital in Worcester where she was pronounced dead.
Police say a 54-year-old Oxford man told investigators he thinks he struck something.
The crash remains under investigation and no one has been charged.
