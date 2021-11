LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — A man arrested in connection with the killing of a new mother found dead in a Lowell home last week is expected to be arraigned Tuesday, authorities said.

Leonard D. Robinson, 22 of Lowell, faces a murder charge in the death of Dejah Jenkins-Minus, 22 of Boston, who was found dead of “multiple sharp force injuries" by police conducting a well-being check last Friday, according to a statement Monday from the office of Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.